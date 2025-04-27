Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Consistent with Pensero’s Privacy Policy, Provider shall retain Customer Data only as directed by the Customer and as long as necessary to provide the Services or comply with legal obligations. If the law requires retention for a more extended period, Provider shall inform the Customer in writing. Upon termination of the Services or at the Customer’s direction, Provider shall delete or return Customer Data within thirty (30) days, unless otherwise required by law.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données - Provider will retain Customer Data solely as directed by the Customer and only for the duration necessary to provide the agreed Services or to comply with applicable legal obligations. - If any law mandates a longer retention period, Provider will notify the Customer in writing, specifying the legal requirement. - Upon termination of the Services or upon Customer’s request, Provider will delete or return all Customer Data within thirty (30) calendar days, unless retention is required by law. - All deletion or archival processes will be carried out securely to protect the confidentiality and integrity of Customer Data.

Règle de stockage des données - Customer Data will be stored only for the duration necessary to deliver the Services or to satisfy any applicable legal retention obligations. - Storage systems and infrastructure will be maintained to ensure data security, confidentiality, and integrity throughout the retention period. - Provider will ensure that Customer Data is accessible only to authorized personnel and protected against unauthorized access, loss, or damage. -Upon expiry of the retention period or upon Customer’s direction, Customer Data will be securely deleted or returned, consistent with the Data Archival and Removal Policy.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud Hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) Meta Llama 3.1 (hosted via Together AI)

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Pensero retains customer data only while the customer account remains active. Data passed to the LLM is processed ephemerally and not retained beyond the completion of each request.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Pensero’s LLM operates in Together AI’s managed multi-tenant environment hosted in U.S. data centers. Customer data is processed transiently and is not used for model training or shared across tenants.