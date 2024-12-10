:spiral_calendar_pad: Book Parking
Employees can book their own parking space up to 6 weeks in advance.
:parking: Manage Parking
Admins can configure the parking zones and number of spaces available.
:eyes: Parking Visibility
Admins and employees can view available parking spaces on any given day for up to 6 weeks.
:raised_hands: All inside SlackNeed more information? Check out our website or send us a message at hello@getofficely.com.
No need to onboard your team, assign logins or introduce a new tool. Parkly lives where your team already works, inside Slack!
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.