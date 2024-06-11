Règle de conservation des données
Signable allows customers to set their own data retention policies for documents.
By default, customer data is retained for 7 years.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Upon Customer Request: Data will be deleted from Signable's systems and any third-party systems used when a customer requests data erasure. Customers must contact the support team at help@signable.co.uk to initiate this process.
End of Retention Period: Data that reaches the end of the specified retention period will be automatically deleted from Signable’s systems and any associated third-party systems.
Règle de stockage des données
Signable stores customer data in accordance with ISO 27001 standards.
Site(s) de centre de données
Royaume-Uni
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs