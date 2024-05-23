Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Positive Group Sales Solutions SAS will retain Customer Data in accordance with EU GDPR compliance. After conclusion of the customer account, at the latest 6 months upon termination of the Service Agreement, we destroy all documents, processing and utilization results, and data sets related to the contract that have come into its possession via the noCRM service software.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Positive Group Sales Solutions SAS will remove Customer Data in accordance with the retention policy. Once the customer data are deleting, Data of the Client will continue to survive in backups up to 6 months after the deletion of the data in the Service account.

Règle de stockage des données Positive Group Sales Solutions SAS will store Customer Data in accordance with EU GDPR. All data are stored with encryption at rest in Europe and token or password are never saved as is but encrypted on our servers.

Site(s) de centre de données Irlande, France

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted through Engine Yard on Amazon AWS. All servers are in AWS Ireland and backups in AWS France.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS EC2 and AWS through Engine Yard

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no