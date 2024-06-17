BuildBetter.ai

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données In accordance with our data retention policy and privacy commitments, BuildBetter adheres to the following guidelines regarding Slack data: 1. Data Retention Period: We retain all Slack data, including messages, files, and channel information, for a period up to 30 days after a customer cancels their subscription with BuildBetter. 2. Data Deletion Requests: We also honor specific data deletion requests from our customers, which may occur before the standard 30-day period has elapsed. 3. Compliance: This policy ensures we maintain a balance between data availability for potential reactivation and respecting our customers' privacy and data rights. 4. Exceptions: Any exceptions to this policy are only made in accordance with legal requirements or explicit agreements with the customer. 5. Implementation: Our systems are configured to automatically initiate the data deletion process at the end of the 30-day period or upon receiving a verified deletion request. For any specific inquiries or requests related to data retention or deletion, please contact our Data Protection Officer or the Legal department. This policy underscores our commitment to data privacy and responsible information management practices.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données BuildBetter retains user data only as long as necessary to fulfill the purpose for which it was collected or as required by applicable laws. Upon service termination, all personal data is purged within 60 days unless retention is legally mandated. When data is deleted, it is done in a manner ensuring it cannot be recovered, such as encryption at rest and subsequent secure deletion. Any exceptions must be documented and meet specific legal or contractual requirements.

Règle de stockage des données BuildBetter uses secure data storage practices to protect user data. All personal information is encrypted at rest using industry-standard AES-256 encryption and is encrypted in transit with TLS 1.2 or higher. Data is stored within AWS’s secure data centers in the United States, which adhere to compliance standards, including SOC 2 Type II certification. No data is stored on portable devices or unsecured systems. Access to data is limited to authorized personnel and protected by multi-factor authentication.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://trust.buildbetter.ai/subprocessors

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) OpenAI, Anthropic, Custom

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Customer data is retained only as long as necessary to provide services, then deleted or anonymized per defined policies. Clients retain full data control, including deletion rights.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Customer data is logically isolated per tenant with strict role-based access controls. No customer data is used to train LLMs unless explicitly authorized via separate agreement. SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and GDPR compliant.