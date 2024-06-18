App Monitoring by Appfigures

Règle de conservation des données
Data is retained while account is active. Private data can be removed at any time by user by deleting their account or contacting support@appfigures.com . Note that other than the token, organization, and channel name we do not retain any data from the user's Slack organization. This is a 'push' integration.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Data is retained while account is active. Private data can be removed at any time by user. Some data will take 30 days to rotate out of backups. Note that other than the token, organization, and channel name we do not retain any data from the user's Slack organization. This is a 'push' integration.
Règle de stockage des données
Data is stored securely and sensitive data is encrypted in transport and at rest.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no