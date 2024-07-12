Règle de conservation des données
Email for Slack will retain Customer Data in accordance with the following policy:
1. User and team information: Retained for the duration of the account's active status. Upon account deletion, this data will be removed within 30 days.
2. Usage data (e.g., email counts): Retained for 12 months for billing and analytical purposes.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Upon receiving a deletion request from a user or team admin, all associated personal data will be removed within 30 days. Users can request immediate deletion of their personal data at any time by contacting support@emailforslack.com.
Règle de stockage des données
Email for Slack will store Customer Data in accordance with the following policy:
1. All data is stored in secure, encrypted databases hosted on Cloudflare.
2. User and team information is stored for the duration of the account's active status.
3. No customer data is stored locally or on physical servers managed by SlackEmails.
4. All data transfers occur over encrypted connections (HTTPS/TLS).
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no