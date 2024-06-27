PlayPlay.io GameBot

We keep your personal data only as long as necessary to provide you with the Service and for Vestris Inc. legitimate and essential business purposes, such as maintaining the performance of our Service, making data-driven business decisions about new features and offerings, complying with our legal obligations, and resolving disputes. After you no longer use our Service we keep data for 7 years to comply with legal requirements.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données

You have a right to access the data we hold about you, get a copy of it, make us correct or amend the data we hold about you, ask us to delete, block, or suppress data we hold about you (though for legal reasons we may not always be able to do it), object to us using your data for certain purposes, such as direct marketing or research or statistical reasons, request transfer of your data to you or a third party, and withdraw any consent you've previously given us. If you need to exercise this right for any reason, please e-mail dblock@vestris.com.