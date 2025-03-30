/invite @Webhooker for Docker Hub).
/webhooker-create command.
Please, don't share unique URL and keep it safe.
At the moment only 1 webhook per channel is allowed. The same URL can be used multiple times (to get notifications from multiple Docker Hub repos into same Slack channel, for example).How to delete webhook:• Remove webhook from Docker Hub repo.
/webhook-delete command (this is optional step).How to replace unique URL:• Delete webhook using instruction above
/webhooker-create command.
This would invalidate the old webhook URL and create a new webhook URL with a fresh secret token.Created with privacy in mind:• No sensitive information (PII) saved in database.
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.