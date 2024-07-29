Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données At Employee Reminders, we prioritize your privacy and the security of your data. We adhere to a strict data retention policy, ensuring that data is only retained for as long as necessary to provide our services. If you no longer wish for us to retain your data, you have the right to request its removal. To initiate this process, please send an email to our support team at support@employeereminders.com. We will promptly process your request and confirm the deletion of your data.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Employee Reminders is committed to data privacy and will remove data upon customer request. We provide robust options for data archiving and removal. We understand that customer data may need to be deleted or archived for various reasons, including compliance with internal policies or legal requirements. Upon receiving a request, we ensure the complete and secure removal of data from our systems. Customers can submit a request for data removal by contacting our support team at support@employeereminders.com. Our support team will guide you through the process and provide confirmation once the data has been successfully removed. We maintain records of data removal requests to ensure accountability and compliance.

Règle de stockage des données Employee Reminders is committed to safeguarding your data with advanced security measures. All Customer data is encrypted in transit and at rest and stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability and data redundancy. This ensures that your data is protected from unauthorized access during transfer and while stored on our servers. To further protect against data loss, we employ regular data backups. These measures ensure that, in the event of a system failure or other unforeseen circumstances, we can quickly restore access to your data. Our commitment to data security and redundancy ensures that your information is always available when you need it and protected from potential threats. By implementing these comprehensive data policies, Employee Reminders ensures the highest standards of data privacy, security, and availability, giving you peace of mind as you use our services.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données At Employee Reminders, we host our data using Amazon Web Services (AWS). We leverage AWS's cloud infrastructure, which provides a highly available, scalable, and reliable platform for our services. This allows us to dynamically adjust resources based on demand, ensuring optimal performance and uptime for our users. Data Security: AWS offers a comprehensive suite of security tools and protocols, which we utilize to protect your data. All data is encrypted both in transit and at rest, using industry-standard encryption algorithms. This ensures that your information remains secure from unauthorized access or interception at all times. Scalability and Flexibility: AWS's scalable infrastructure allows us to quickly adjust to changing demands, whether it's increasing storage capacity or computing power. This flexibility ensures that our services can grow with your needs without compromising performance or availability. Backup and Disaster Recovery: We implement regular data backups and have established disaster recovery procedures to ensure data integrity and availability. AWS provides tools for automated backups and snapshot management, enabling us to recover quickly from any potential disruptions. Compliance and Standards: AWS complies with a wide range of international and industry-specific standards, including GDPR, ISO, and SOC. By using AWS, we ensure that our data hosting practices meet stringent regulatory and compliance requirements, providing peace of mind regarding data privacy and security. By hosting our data on AWS, Employee Reminders can deliver reliable, secure, and efficient services, ensuring that your data is protected and always available when you need it.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no