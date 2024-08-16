Outscale.ai

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We retain user data, including search queries and interaction logs, for as long as necessary to deliver our AI-powered search functionality and optimize the user experience. Data is stored for a maximum of 30 days, unless otherwise required by law or agreed upon with the user. Regular reviews are conducted to delete data no longer needed for active services.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données User data from connected systems like Google Drive is archived when it is no longer actively required but may be needed for legal, compliance, or auditing purposes. Archived data is securely stored and access is restricted to authorized personnel. Upon user request, or at the end of a data retention period, data is permanently deleted from our systems within 30 days, unless legal obligations require otherwise.

Règle de stockage des données All data is securely stored in cloud provider’s data centers (e.g., AWS) with encryption applied both at rest and in transit. Data from connected services (e.g., Google Drive, SharePoint) is accessed securely using OAuth or other approved authorization mechanisms, and is never stored beyond the period necessary for processing user queries or till the time the user has as account with us. We implement robust access controls to ensure that only authorized personnel can access data, and we regularly audit our infrastructure to ensure security and compliance with industry standards.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud-hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) text-embedding-3-small, gpt-4-turbo, rerank-english-v3.0

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Data sent to OpenAI and Cohere is not stored after processing. Both providers do not retain data for training or long-term storage. Queries are temporarily cached for processing and deleted after use, adhering to their retention policies.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Our application ensures data isolation between users. Data sent to OpenAI and Cohere models is processed independently and not shared between users. No user data is retained by the LLMs beyond the query's scope, ensuring strict tenant separation.