Leaderbird

Règle de conservation des données

Sales Data We explicitly do not store any sales data from Salesloft, Outreach, or Hubspot. Our application fetches data in real-time using these provider's developer APIs. Any numbers, metrics, recordings, etc. that you see as a part of using our application is obtained through real-time API calls and is not stored. Log Data When you use our Site and services, our servers automatically record information that your browser sends whenever you visit a website (“Log Data”). This Log Data may include information such as your IP address, browser type or the domain from which you are visiting, the web-pages you visit, your current location, the search terms you use, and any advertisements on which you click Any location information is collected and used for the benefit of our own users, is never shared with anyone else, and is retained by SalesCompete for a maximum of 7 days. You can enable or disable location services when you use our Service at anytime, through your mobile device settings. Cookies As is common practice with almost all professional websites this site uses cookies, which are tiny files that are downloaded to your computer, to improve your experience. We use cookies for a variety of reasons. You can prevent the setting of cookies by adjusting the settings on your browser (see your browser Help for how to do this). Be aware that disabling cookies will affect the functionality of this and many other websites that you visit. Disabling cookies will usually result in also disabling certain functionality and features of this site. Therefore it is recommended that you do not disable cookies. • Login Related Cookies: We use cookies when you are logged in so that we can remember this fact. This prevents you from having to log in every single time you visit a new page. These cookies are typically removed or cleared when you log out to ensure that you can only access restricted features and areas when logged in. • Site Preference Cookies: In order to provide you with a great experience on this site we provide the functionality to set your preferences for how this site runs when you use it. In order to remember your preferences we need to set cookies so that this information can be called whenever you interact with a page is affected by your preferences. • Third Party Cookies: In some special cases we also use cookies provided by trusted third parties. The following section details which third party cookies you might encounter through this site: This site uses Google Analytics, Facebook Analytics, and Hubspot Analytics, which are three of the most widespread and trusted analytics solutions on the web for helping us to understand how you use the site and ways that we can improve your experience. These cookies may track things such as how long you spend on the site and the pages that you visit so we can continue to produce engaging content. Other third party analytics may be used to track and measure usage of this site so that we can continue to produce engaging content and services. These cookies may track things such as how long you spend on the site or pages you visit which helps us to understand how we can improve the site for you. We may use also Google’s “remarketing” service to target our ads to you based on your prior use of the Site when you visit on other sites in Google’s content network. In addition to using cookies and related technologies as described above, we also may permit certain third party companies to help us tailor advertising that we think may be of interest to users and to collect and use other data about user activities on our Sites and/or Services (e.g., to allow them to tailor ads on third party services). These companies may deliver ads that might also place cookies and otherwise track user behavior