Règle de conservation des données
Different types of data are retained for different amounts of time in accordance with Wiz’s data retention policy. For the most up to date policy information, always refer to the Wiz documentation: https://docs.wiz.io/wiz-docs/docs/data-retention
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
If a paid subscription ends or is terminated, Wiz retains customer data stored in the Wiz database in a limited-function account for 90 days to enable the subscriber to extract the data. After the 90-day retention period ends, Wiz disables the account and deletes the customer data. Once deleted, data may reside in Wiz's backups for up to 180 days.
Règle de stockage des données
Wiz’s backend environment is hosted in AWS. All data stored at Wiz is AES-encrypted, following industry standards, in motion and at rest.
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Wiz provides customers with the option to host their Wiz tenant in various jurisdictions. Wiz currently offers data hosting in, among others, the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, India, UAE and Israel.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
Amazon Bedrock and Azure OpenAI
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
Data is stored for 90 days
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
Wiz AI features are powered by private instances of GenAI-as-a service providers that run in Wiz's backend,
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
The data is stored and managed as part of Wiz BE