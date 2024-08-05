Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Different types of data are retained for different amounts of time in accordance with Wiz’s data retention policy. For the most up to date policy information, always refer to the Wiz documentation: https://docs.wiz.io/wiz-docs/docs/data-retention

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données If a paid subscription ends or is terminated, Wiz retains customer data stored in the Wiz database in a limited-function account for 90 days to enable the subscriber to extract the data. After the 90-day retention period ends, Wiz disables the account and deletes the customer data. Once deleted, data may reside in Wiz's backups for up to 180 days.

Règle de stockage des données Wiz’s backend environment is hosted in AWS. All data stored at Wiz is AES-encrypted, following industry standards, in motion and at rest.

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Wiz provides customers with the option to host their Wiz tenant in various jurisdictions. Wiz currently offers data hosting in, among others, the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, India, UAE and Israel.

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://www.wiz.io/legal/sub-processor-list

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) Amazon Bedrock and Azure OpenAI

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Data is stored for 90 days

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Wiz AI features are powered by private instances of GenAI-as-a service providers that run in Wiz's backend,