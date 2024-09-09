EntraBot simplifies managing your EntraID environment directly from Slack. Retrieve detailed user profiles, audit group memberships, and compare group details—all without leaving your workspace. Streamline your workflow and enhance collaboration with intuitive, on-demand insights.Key Benefits::memo: Quick Insights: Instantly access comprehensive user and group information. :busts_in_silhouette:Seamless Searches: Easily locate users and groups using simple queries. :arrows_counterclockwise:Effortless Comparisons: Compare memberships to troubleshoot and validate group configurations.Empower your team with EntraBot—the indispensable Slack companion for efficient EntraID management in the digital workplace.
Cloud Depot EntraBot pourra voir :
Cloud Depot EntraBot pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
Cloud Depot processes and stores data in accordance with its internally documented data retention and information security policies. Note that logs are retained for 1 year maximum and other types of data such as customer transactions, support and other business information is kept as needed or required by regulations/legal requirements. Application and customer data is stored in MS Azure or other third-party processors as indicated and updated from time to time on the Cloud Depot privacy policy (https://www.cloud-depot.io/privacy). Data is not archived to any third parties (offline storage, data-archive service providers, etc.) Cloud Depot uses MS Azure to store non-identifiable application data, customer-usage data, and other service providers to manage customer account information. Removal of the data from MS Azure is automated in the case of log retention (1 year) as well as other usage data; other data is kept as required by legal/business purposes such as transaction history, support case history, etc. (legal basis for processing and right to retain).
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Cloud Depot processes and stores data in accordance with its internally documented data retention and information security policies. Note that logs are retained for 1 year maximum and other types of data such as customer transactions, support and other business information is kept as needed or required by regulations/legal requirements. Application and customer data is stored in MS Azure or other third-party processors as indicated and updated from time to time on the Cloud Depot privacy policy (https://www.cloud-depot.io/privacy). Data is not archived to any third parties (offline storage, data-archive service providers, etc.) Cloud Depot uses MS Azure to store non-identifiable application data, customer-usage data, and other service providers to manage customer account information. Removal of the data from MS Azure is automated in the case of log retention (1 year) as well as other usage data; other data is kept as required by legal/business purposes such as transaction history, support case history, etc. (legal basis for processing and right to retain).
Règle de stockage des données
Cloud Depot processes and stores data in accordance with its internally documented data retention and information security policies. Note that logs are retained for 1 year maximum and other types of data such as customer transactions, support and other business information is kept as needed or required by regulations/legal requirements. Application and customer data is stored in MS Azure or other third-party processors as indicated and updated from time to time on the Cloud Depot privacy policy (https://www.cloud-depot.io/privacy). Data is not archived to any third parties (offline storage, data-archive service providers, etc.) Cloud Depot uses MS Azure to store non-identifiable application data, customer-usage data, and other service providers to manage customer account information. Removal of the data from MS Azure is automated in the case of log retention (1 year) as well as other usage data; other data is kept as required by legal/business purposes such as transaction history, support case history, etc. (legal basis for processing and right to retain).
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis, Royaume-Uni
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud Hosting
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Azure
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no
Certifications et conformité
Procédure de demande de suppression de données
Data subject requests are handled in accordance with Cloud Depot's Privacy Policy (https://www.cloud-depot.io/privacy-policy) wherein individuals can submit a data subject request to privacy@cloud-depot.io which is a monitored and ticket-managed mailbox
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
yes
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
support@cloud-depot.io
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)