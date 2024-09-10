Règle de conservation des données
We retain user data for the minimum time necessary to achieve the following purposes:
Alert Delivery: Data related to critical alerts, including message history, will be retained for a period of 540 days from the time of the alert's delivery to ensure compliance and facilitate customer audits.
User Data: User profile information (e.g., Slack user IDs, usernames, email addresses) will be retained for the duration of the customer’s active subscription or engagement with the Everbridge service. Upon account deactivation, this data will be retained for a maximum of 30 days before it is permanently deleted.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Upon request, users or administrators can request the deletion of their data under applicable data protection laws (e.g., GDPR, CCPA). We will respond to such requests within 30 days and permanently delete or anonymize the requested data unless retention is required by law.
Règle de stockage des données
All data collected by the Everbridge Bot for Slack is stored in secure databases and systems that comply with industry-standard security practices. Access to stored data is restricted to authorized personnel and is encrypted in transit and at rest.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no