Transform your Salesforce DevOps journey with Copado AI in Slack—your intelligent agent that makes every team member a DevOps expert. Get instant, contextual guidance right where you collaborate with your team, empowering everyone to overcome challenges and deliver value faster. Benefits:

- Receive real-time answers to DevOps questions tailored to your Salesforce and Copado environment

- Accelerate problem-solving with intelligent troubleshooting that understands your specific context

- Make confident decisions with best practice recommendations drawn from Copado's expertise

- Eliminate bottlenecks by getting immediate guidance without leaving Slack Turn every day into a release day with Copado Expert Agent helping your team become DevOps heroes. This Slack extension utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to generate responses. These responses may produce incorrect, misleading, or incomplete information. Users are solely responsible for evaluating the security, accuracy, reliability, and suitability of AI-generated content before using or acting upon it. A paid Slack plan is required to access the Copado Expert AI agent in Slack.