Copado Expert

Règle de conservation des données
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data. Please see our privacy policy at:
https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data. Please see our privacy policy at:
https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
Règle de stockage des données
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data. Please see our privacy policy at:
https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Data Center Locations: EU & US
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
GCP & AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
Anthropic Claude 3
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data.
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
Copado uses Claude 3 on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, which enables Customers to keep their prompts and any documents they upload within the secure boundaries of their existing Copado cloud environment.
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
Google Cloud’s VertexAI, including the Anthropic Model, is regionally hosted in Google Cloud Platform either in the European Union or the United States and shall be based on the geographic location of Customer’s other Copado Services.