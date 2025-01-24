Make Release Days Obsolete with Copado Release Agent in Slack! Transform your Salesforce release process into a success story. Copado Release Agent turns your Slack workspace into a command center to deliver innovation with confidence. Say goodbye to challenging release days and hello to continuous delivery—right where your team collaborates. Benefits:

- Deploy faster with AI-guided environment setup and intelligent recommendations

- Build confidence with real-time deployment monitoring

- Accelerate stakeholder communication through automated, context-rich release notes

- Unite teams with seamless coordination that keeps everyone aligned and informed Empower your team to become release heroes—turning complex deployments into smooth, predictable victories that deliver real business impact. With Copado Release Agent, every day can be a release day. :rocket: This Slack extension utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to generate responses. These responses may produce incorrect, misleading, or incomplete information. Users are solely responsible for evaluating the security, accuracy, reliability, and suitability of AI-generated content before using or acting upon it. A paid Slack plan is required to access the Copado Release AI agent in Slack.