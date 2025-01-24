Copado Plan

Règle de conservation des données
Each user may manually delete its chat history at any time. Chat data is retained only as long as needed for the purposes of providing the Services, with users having the ability to delete chat history. We delete all stored user data including user workspace/user configuration secrets and installation secrets when user uninstalls our application.
Please see our privacy policy at: https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Customers may have an obligation to maintain certain chat history if subject to internal archival requirements or legal holds. Data backups, such as workspace data, may be retained longer than original data for security and business continuity. Backups will be purged in accordance with Copado's standard backup and data retention policies and procedures.
Please see our privacy policy at: https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
Règle de stockage des données
The Slack API integration with Copado integrates with Copado AI Platform, which is powered by Anthropic in Copado's Google Cloud Platform. Anthropic has a zero data retention policy and does not store any chat data as all processing takes place within Copado's Google Cloud Platform infrastructure.
Please see our privacy policy at: https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Copado uses Claude 3 on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, which enables Customers to keep their prompts and any documents they upload within the secure boundaries of their existing Copado cloud environment. This setup simplifies data governance includes enhanced privacy features, including data anonymization and masking techniques designed to ensure that personally identifiable information (PII) is not exposed.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google Cloud
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
Anthropic Claude 3
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data.
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
Copado uses Claude 3 on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, which enables Customers to keep their prompts and any documents they upload within the secure boundaries of their existing Copado cloud environment.
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
Google Cloud’s VertexAI, including the Anthropic Model, is regionally hosted in Google Cloud Platform either in the European Union or the United States and shall be based on the geographic location of Customer’s other Copado Services.