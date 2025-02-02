Imagine truly knowing everyone you work with, breaking down silos, and fostering trust across your organization. CoffeePals :coffee: is here to make that happen, providing your team with automated connection programs to create a more engaged, united team. CoffeePals offers a variety of programs designed to create spontaneous connections, allowing participants to meet someone new, spark fresh conversations, and strengthen internal networks. :globe_with_meridians:
Join over 1,000 organizations building stronger relationships that boost employee retention, well-being, and productivity. :rocket:
With CoffeePals, you can:
• Onboard new hires with ease :wave: (e.g., New Hire meets Employee)
• Inspire team conversations with thought-provoking questions :speech_balloon: (e.g., “What’s a book you’d recommend to anyone?”)
• Connect across locations :world_map: (e.g., New York meets SF office)
• Break down silos between departments :handshake: (e.g. Engineering meets Sales)
• Set up mentoring programs :female-teacher::male-teacher:
• Host lunch lotteries :knife_fork_plate: or meet the CEO lotteries :necktie:
• Connect members of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) :rainbow:
• Support remote or hybrid employees in feeling connected :house::computer:
• Promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) through meaningful interactions :earth_africa::heart:
On CoffeePals, you’ll find:
• 30+ customizable program templates :bookmark_tabs:
• Advanced matching algorithms and program settings :pencil2:
• Personal settings to pause matching, set meeting preferences, and more :double_vertical_bar::alarm_clock:
• An analytics dashboard for tracking program performance :bar_chart:
• 1-click meeting scheduling via Google Calendar and Outlook :date:
• Seamless integration for Slack :robot_face:
And we’re constantly adding new features! :tada:
For any questions, feel free to reach out at support@coffeepals.com
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