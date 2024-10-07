Règle de conservation des données
We only store meta data only for as long as its needed and users can delete it from the app themselves in most cases. To request explicit deletion of your data, send an email to info@korops.com
We may collect information that you provide directly to us, including:
- Account information (e.g., name, email address, company name)
- Billing information
- User-generated content (e.g., messages sent to the PagerSync slack app)
- Information from third party integrations like PagerDuty and on call schedules provided through OAuth
- User emails: We get the user email associated with users from Slack and from pagerduty app to correlate the users from the different systems.
- Slack User Groups and Slack User Details through the Slack App installation
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We only store meta only for as long as its needed and users can delete it from the app themselves.
To request deletion of your data, send an email to info@korops.com
Alternatively create a ticket at https://korops.atlassian.net/servicedesk/customer/portals with request type other and mention the details of the company and the data you would like deleted.
Règle de stockage des données
We capture PagerDuty schedules, Slack User, and Slack User Group among other related meta data and store them in a multi region deployment of our cloud based Data Provider on Google Cloud Platform.
These data, app servers and app logs are stored securely and are only accessible to the user who owns the account and to our support team for the purpose of providing technical assistance when requested.
We implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect the information we collect and store about you, including these system logs. All data transmitted is 100% encrypted and stored on secure databases with authentication and authorization policies implemented.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Google Cloud Platform and specifically Data Store.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google Cloud Platform
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no