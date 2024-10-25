/juro create. Select your workspace and template, answer a few quick questions, and your document appears instantly in Juro, ready to send.Upload documents directly to Juro
/juro upload and let AI handle the metadata extraction. No switching tabs, no manual work - just select your file, choose a template, and you’re done.Stay in the loop with instant notifications
/juro help if you need a bit of help with how get started.
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.