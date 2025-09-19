Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in our Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements). No purpose in this notice will require us keeping your personal information for longer than six (6) months past the termination of the user's account. When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize such information, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Upon your request to terminate your account, we will deactivate or delete your account and information from our active databases. However, we may retain some information in our files to prevent fraud, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigations, enforce our legal terms and/or comply with applicable legal requirements.

Règle de stockage des données We have organizational and technical processes and procedures in place to protect your personal information. However, no electronic transmission over the internet or information storage technology can be guaranteed to be 100% secure, so we cannot promise or guarantee that hackers, cybercriminals, or other unauthorized third parties will not be able to defeat our security and improperly collect, access, steal, or modify your information. Review our Privacy Policy to learn more about how we keep your information safe.

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://www.korl.co/legal/sub-processors

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) Anthropic Claude Sonnet and OpenAI GPT-5, with OpenAI GPT-4o as a fallback (all accessed via direct API calls).

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM We use OpenAI and Anthropic APIs with their default data retention policies. OpenAI retains abuse-monitoring logs for up to 30 days; application state is not retained. Anthropic deletes inputs and outputs within 30 days.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM We use OpenAI and Anthropic APIs with their default data usage settings. Data sent to these APIs is not used to train or improve models by default, and we have not opted into any data-sharing or training programs.