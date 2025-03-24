Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Data is retained as long as MeetHub remains installed in your Slack workspace, unless a deletion request is received.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Users can request data deletion by contacting us at contact@meethub.app. We also periodically review inactive tokens and uninstalled workspaces and remove associated data from our records.

Règle de stockage des données We commit to storing all data securely on AWS infrastructure, using RDS and S3 with encryption at rest enabled.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://meethub.app/privacy