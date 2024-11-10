Règle de conservation des données
PlanningPoker.live retains customer data for as long as the service is actively used. There is no automatic data deletion (yet!) upon account inactivity. Users can request the deletion of their data at any time, and the platform will comply promptly with such requests. The open-source nature of the app ensures full transparency in how data is handled.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Customer data is not automatically archived or removed after service termination (yet!). Instead, data removal is performed upon explicit user request. This manual process ensures users have full control over their data. The open-source nature of PlanningPoker.live provides additional confidence in how data is managed and deleted.
Règle de stockage des données
Customer data is stored securely on systems compliant with data protection laws. PlanningPoker.live emphasizes robust measures to protect data against unauthorized access while maintaining legal compliance during data processing.
Site(s) de centre de données
Allemagne
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Hosted on Firebase with a serverless architecture
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google Cloud
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no