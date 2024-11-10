Get accurate estimates for your next sprint with our planning poker app - now integrated with Slack! Simply type the /create-room command and a new room will be created for you on PlanningPoker.live. The new room will be visible to everyone in your Slack channel, making it super easy to start a weekly planning meeting. The app is packed with features for remote SCRUM teams:

- Simple integration with Slack

- Easy-to-use, accessible UI

- Customizable card sets

- Integrations with Jira and Linear

- Async and anonymous voting