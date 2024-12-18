Never miss a beat with notifications from Jira, JSM, and Confluence appsStay updated on key changes and insights from your favorite Jira Software, Jira Service Management, and Confluence apps without leaving Slack. Notifier by Appfire is a free ChatOps integration that alerts your team in real time.:fire: With Notifier by Appfire, your team can::mega: Receive real-time updates and alerts directly in Slack to keep work moving.:computer: Work smarter, not harder with notifications sent directly to users or specific channels.:speech_balloon: Centralize notifications to bridge the gap between platforms and stay aligned.:wrench: How it works: Once integrated with a compatible Jira, JSM, or Confluence app, Notifier by Appfire sends valuable insights, actionable updates, and key alerts — like inventory warnings or project status changes — straight to Slack. One Slack workspace can be integrated with multiple apps. It’s easy to set up, simple to use, and designed to keep your team informed and efficient.
Notifier by Appfire pourra voir :
Notifier by Appfire pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our app. After uninstalling the app or removing the token, your data is deleted.
Customers can request removal of their data at any time via securityrequest@appfire.com.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
After uninstalling the app or removing the token, your data is deleted.
Additional requests can be made to securityrequest@appfire.com.
Règle de stockage des données
All data sent to Appfire is transmitted over HTTPS. We store only the minimum data necessary for our application to function.
Please visit the Appfire Trust Center at https://trust.appfire.com/ for any questions.
Customers can request data deletion at any time by contacting securityrequest@appfire.com.
Additionally, all data is automatically deleted when the app is uninstalled from Slack or when the token related to the app is revoked
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
yes
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
yes
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
support@appfire.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)