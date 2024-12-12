Polls for Slack

Procédure de demande de suppression de données

Data deletion request procedure : 1. Request Submission: - Users or workspace admins can submit a data deletion request via the app’s settings page or by contacting our support team at [support email]. 2. Verification: - We verify the identity of the requester to ensure they have the proper authority to request data deletion (e.g., workspace admin or poll creator). 3. Processing Timeline: -Once verified, we begin processing the request. Deletion is completed within 15 business days unless otherwise required by applicable laws or regulations. 4. Scope of Deletion: - Requested data (e.g., specific polls, user metadata) is permanently removed from our active systems. - Backup data is purged during the next scheduled backup cycle (within 30 days). 5. Confirmation: - Upon completion, we send a confirmation email to the requester to verify that the deletion is complete. 6. Exclusions: - Some data may be retained for legal or compliance purposes, as permitted by applicable laws. In such cases, the requester will be informed. We are committed to ensuring that user data is handled securely and transparently throughout this process.