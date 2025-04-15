QV: Quadratic Voting for Slack Transform team decision-making with QV, bringing the power of quadratic voting to your workspace. Unlike traditional voting, QV lets members express both preferences AND their intensity. • Create votes with a simple /qvote command

• Configure vote title, description, and custom options

• Set credits per user (default: 100)

• Restrict voting to specific users or open to all channel members

• Cost increases quadratically (1 credit = 1 vote, 4 credits = 2 votes)

• View final results when voting ends Ideal for feature prioritization, project selection, meeting agendas, or any decision where passion matters. Make choices that truly reflect what your team values most with QV.