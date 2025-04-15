Quadratic Voting

Règle de conservation des données
QV will retain Customer Data for the duration of the customer's active usage of the app, when the app is uninstalled from the workspace all the data is uninstalled automatically.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
QV will remove data when a user uninstalled the app from their workspace. If they want to access the data prior to deletion they can contact me via email.
Règle de stockage des données
QV stores data in a standard RDS database. All stored data is anonymous, consisting only of Slack-provided identifiers that cannot be linked to specific individuals outside of the Slack platform. No sensitive personal information is collected or stored.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Google Cloud SQL
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no