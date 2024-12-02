Mailgun Alerts

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données There is no personal data we store. However, we only store the following those are required to post notifications to the channel: Channel IDs where the subscriptions are created to receive notifications; Workspace ID and the access token to post the notifications. This data remains stored until the user unsubscribes from the notifications or uninstalls the app from the workspace.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données We delete the data when running the unsubscribe command for notifications or when uninstalling the app from the workspace.

Règle de stockage des données There is no personal data we store. However, we only store the following those are required to post notifications to the channel: Channel IDs where the subscriptions are created to receive notifications; Workspace ID and the access token to post the notifications.

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no