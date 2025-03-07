:spiral_calendar_pad: Easy Booking
Book meeting rooms instantly without leaving Slack, and find the perfect space in seconds.
:wrench: Room Management
Admins can set up rooms, add features like projectors or whiteboards, and manage availability.
:eyes: Real-time Visibility
See which rooms are free and when with instant visibility of room status and upcoming bookings.
:raised_hands: All inside SlackNeed more information? Check out our website or send us a message at hello@getofficely.com.
No need to onboard your team, assign logins or introduce a new tool. Meeting Rooms lives where your team already works, inside Slack!
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.