Mandala's AI Leadership Coach, Manny, brings neuroscience-backed guidance directly into your daily workflow so you can optimize your performance. Get personalized insights, timely support, and weekly inspiration that helps you better lead yourself, and the people you work with.
From navigating challenging feedback conversations to celebrating meaningful wins, Mandala adapts to your leadership style and grows alongside your journey.
What you'll get:
:heavy_check_mark: Real-time AI support when facing difficult conversations
:heavy_check_mark: Personalized reflections, practical feedback tools, and leadership rituals that actually work
:heavy_check_mark: Performance reviews drafted for you, on behalf of both you and your team
Start building better leadership habits today—one Slack message at a time, completely free.
:globe_with_meridians: Explore the approach: mandalaforus.com/blog/our-theory-of-change
Pricing:
:dart: Free Plan - Full access to Mandala's AI Coach for individual users. No strings attached, no credit card needed.
:office: Enterprise Plan - $50 per employee per month for enterprise organizations serious about developing leadership at scale:
:heavy_check_mark: Admin tools to share culture-aligned content across teams
:heavy_check_mark: Team-wide insights and meaningful reporting
:heavy_check_mark: Dedicated onboarding and ongoing support
Built on Trust: Manny uses advanced language models from Anthropic to deliver thoughtful, conversational guidance. While incredibly helpful, it's designed to enhance—not replace—your own judgment and decision-making. We believe in transparency about both our capabilities and limitations, so you can use our tools with confidence.