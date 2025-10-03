Règle de conservation des données
Topical will retain customer data in the AWS Ireland (eu-west-1) region in accordance with applicable data protection legislation. Data protection is governed by the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR).
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
When a customer removes the Topical app, their data will be deleted within 30 days, or sooner on request, in accordance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR). Customers may also request to keep their Topical account active through a link provided in their email.
Règle de stockage des données
Topical stores customer data in the AWS Ireland (eu-west-1) region. Data is hosted on Amazon Web Services (Cognito and DynamoDB). Storage is governed by the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR).
Site(s) de centre de données
Royaume-Uni
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
GPT-5 by OpenAI
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
Topical does not retain customer prompts or LLM responses beyond what is necessary to provide the service (e.g. generating and displaying a Slack bulletin). OpenAI states that data sent via their API is not used to train their models.
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
Topical does not host or train its own LLM. All LLM operations are performed using the OpenAI API. Requests are sent securely from Topical’s servers to OpenAI, and responses are returned to the user.
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
OpenAI processes data in the United States. Topical does not control the underlying data residency of the OpenAI API, but no customer data is stored outside of OpenAI’s infrastructure other than transient processing.