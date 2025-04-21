Règle de conservation des données
The personal information that we maintain about you will be stored and maintained by Sequoia until you instruct us otherwise, or, in Sequoia’s sole discretion, for the longer of: (a) for so long as is necessary or appropriate to carry out the purpose(s) for which such information was collected and (b) for so long as we are required or allowed to maintain such information by law or other applicable rules or regulations. Our retention of information is based on many factors such as your relationship Sequoia or our clients, the nature of the information, compliance with our legal obligations, and defending or resolving actual or anticipated legal claims.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
The personal information that we maintain about you will be stored and maintained by Sequoia until you instruct us otherwise, or, in Sequoia’s sole discretion, for the longer of: (a) for so long as is necessary or appropriate to carry out the purpose(s) for which such information was collected and (b) for so long as we are required or allowed to maintain such information by law or other applicable rules or regulations. Our retention of information is based on many factors such as your relationship Sequoia or our clients, the nature of the information, compliance with our legal obligations, and defending or resolving actual or anticipated legal claims.
Règle de stockage des données
Sequoia uses strong encryption algorithms such as AES-256 for data at rest and TLS 1.2/1.3 for HTTPS connections so that data is encrypted both in transit and at rest (when stored).
Only minimal data necessary for functionality is stored, and all data is subject to automated expiration policies.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
Azure Open AI
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
We use Azure LLM, and there is no configuration that guides to store customer data.
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
The tenancy policy will reflect to Azure Open AI's tenancy policy.
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
The residency policy will reflect to Azure Open AI's data residency policy.