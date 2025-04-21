Sequoia app for Slack brings your benefits information right to your fingertips—directly in Slack. Whether you're preparing for open enrollment, reviewing your coverage, or helping a dependent explore their options, Sequoia is here to guide you.

With a friendly, conversational experience, you can quickly:

• Explore your medical, dental, and vision plan options

• Understand what’s covered and what’s not

• Check preventive care guidelines

• Get answers about dependents, cost-sharing, and more

Just ask questions like:

• “What are my medical plan options?”

• “What’s covered under my dental plan?”

• “Can I add a dependent?”

• “What is the out-of-pocket maximum?”

Sequoia gives you clear, personalized answers based on your company’s official benefits documents—no more digging through PDFs or waiting for a reply. It’s available 24/7 and connects you to human support when you need it. Disclaimer: The responses provided are generated with the help of AI and might not always provide the correct response to your question, and should not be used as legal, medical, financial, insurance or other professional advice.

Any quoted benefit amounts are estimates only. The terms of the official plan documents govern all aspects of the benefit programs, including but not limited to eligibility, benefits provided/payable, and claims procedures. If plan documents are not accessible or current, the accuracy of the information provided might be affected.

For accurate and personalized advice about your benefits, employees can reach out to the Sequoia Advocate team through our mobile app or web platform.