Règle de conservation des données
Our website integrates with Slack to enhance communication by sending automated notifications to your Slack workspace. We prioritize data privacy and handle only the minimal data necessary to perform this function.
What We Collect
To enable Slack integration and deliver notifications, we collect and store:
Slack Workspace URL
OAuth Access Token
Slack User ID (used for sending direct notifications)
We do not collect or store message content, conversation history, user emails, or any other personal identifiable information (PII) beyond the Slack user ID.
Purpose of Data Collection
This data is collected solely to:
Authenticate and authorize our integration with your Slack workspace
Deliver system-generated notifications to specific Slack channels or users
Data Storage & Retention
All collected data is stored securely in our encrypted database.
Data is retained only while your Slack workspace remains connected to our website.
If the integration is disconnected (e.g., via token revocation or manual disconnect), all associated data is automatically deleted within 7 days.
Data Deletion
Workspace administrators can request data deletion at any time by contacting us at admin@socialblaze.ai.
All deletion requests are processed and completed within 72 hours of confirmation.
Once deleted, data is permanently removed from our systems.
Data Security
All data is encrypted at rest using secure industry-standard encryption.
All communication between our website and Slack is encrypted in transit via HTTPS/TLS.
Access to stored data is restricted to authorized personnel and protected through access control and monitoring.
Data Sharing
We do not sell, rent, or share your Slack data with any third parties. Your data is used solely for enabling and managing Slack notifications through our platform.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We are committed to respecting your privacy and handling your Slack data responsibly. Our integration with Slack is designed solely to send notifications, and we collect only minimal data required for this purpose.
Data Collected
We store the following limited data:
Slack Workspace URL
Slack OAuth Access Token
Slack User ID
We do not collect or store message history, user messages, emails, or any personal content from your Slack workspace.
Archival Policy
We do not archive any user data.
We do not store backups of Slack data or notification content.
All data is stored in active systems only for the purpose of enabling real-time notification delivery.
Data Removal Policy
We have clear procedures to ensure prompt data deletion:
Automatic Deletion:
When a Slack workspace disconnects or uninstalls the integration, all associated data (workspace URL, access token, user ID) is automatically deleted within 7 days.
Manual Deletion:
Workspace administrators may request deletion of their data at any time by contacting us at admin@socialblaze.ai.
All manually requested deletions are processed and confirmed within 72 hours.
Règle de stockage des données
We only store the minimum data required to authenticate and send notifications via Slack:
Slack Workspace URL
OAuth Access Token
Slack User ID (for identifying recipients of notifications)
We do not store:
Message content
Channel history
User profile details (e.g., email, name)
Any other personal data from your Slack workspace
Storage Location
All data is stored in secure, cloud-based servers hosted by AWS
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Our data is hosted on secure, cloud-based infrastructure, provided by trusted third-party cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
SocialBlaze LLC
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no