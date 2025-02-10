Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws. Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws. Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.

Règle de stockage des données reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws. Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://support.remarkable.com/s/article/reMarkable-s-privacy-policy

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) OpenAI

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM As of July 2023, OpenAI does not use API data submitted via its API to train or improve its models. This includes all inputs and outputs from API calls.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM OpenAI's API services operate in a multi-tenant environment. Each customer's data is logically isolated from others through strict access controls and API authentication mechanisms.