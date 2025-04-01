Règle de conservation des données
ABTasty shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal team, may determine retention periods for their data.
Retention periods are as follows:
Customer Data: this data is kept for the duration of the contract.
Anonymous Information: this data is kept for 25 months.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Customer data is deleted at the end of the contract: customers have 30 days after the end of the contract to recover their data.
Anonymous information is deleted 25 months after collection.
At end-of-life, workstation hard disks are securely stored, then destroyed by a specialized company that produces a certificate of deletion.
Règle de stockage des données
All personal data handled by AB Tasty is securely hosted within the EU.
Robust security protocols are continuously applied to ensure data protection and compliance with GDPR and relevant standards.
Site(s) de centre de données
Irlande
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Aurora Server
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no