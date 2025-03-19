Docusign Maestro for Slack

Règle de conservation des données

Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in an active status. Data enters an “expired” state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained for 60 days. After this period, the account and related data will be removed. Customers that wish to voluntarily close their accounts should request a copy of their data prior to closing their account. If a customer account is involuntarily suspended, then there is a 14-day grace period during which the account will be inaccessible but can be reopened if the customer meets their payment obligations and resolves any terms of service violations. If a customer wishes to manually backup their data in a suspended account, then they must ensure that their account is brought back to good standing so that the user interface will be available for their use. After 14 days, the suspended account will be closed, and the data will enter the “expired” state. It will be permanently removed 60 days thereafter (except when required by law to retain).