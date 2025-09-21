Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données The Polyglot Lab will retain customer data only for the duration necessary to deliver the core functionality of Escalation Ninja. Channel metadata (such as names and invite lists) may be temporarily cached for operational purposes but is purged regularly. No persistent storage of message content or personally identifiable information is maintained.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données All transient data is automatically removed within 30 days unless required for billing or compliance. Users may also request immediate removal of any data associated with their workspace by contacting support@thepolyglotlab.com.

Règle de stockage des données Escalation Ninja stores minimal metadata (channel names, user IDs, workspace IDs) required to facilitate escalation workflows. No Slack message content is stored. All stored data is encrypted in transit and at rest using industry-standard encryption protocols.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Escalation Ninja is cloud-hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), leveraging secure infrastructure and automated scaling. All data is encrypted and protected behind industry-standard firewalls and access controls.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no