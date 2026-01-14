# OnCallManager Keep your team's on-call rotations effortlessly organized, right inside Slack — with AI-powered assistance. OnCallManager is an intuitive on-call rotation manager built natively for Slack. Create schedules in seconds, get automatic shift notifications, sync everything to Google Calendar, and let AI answer questions from your runbooks — all without leaving your workspace. ## Key Features ### AI-Powered On-Call Assistant

Ask questions about your runbooks and documentation directly in Slack! Simply mention your rotation handle with a question (e.g., @platform-oncall How do I restart the service? ) and get instant AI-generated answers based on your team's knowledge base. The bot learns from your team's answers over time, building institutional knowledge automatically. ### Knowledge Base with Google Docs Integration

Import your runbooks, FAQs, and documentation from Google Docs into your rotation's knowledge base. Documents sync automatically when updated, so your AI assistant always has the latest information. Support for native Google Docs and uploaded files (.docx, .txt, .md). ### Effortless Rotation Setup

Create on-call schedules with just a few clicks from the App Home. Choose your rotation frequency (daily, weekly, or bi-weekly) and set custom intervals to match your team's needs. Add team members and watch the schedule preview instantly. ### Usergroup Integration for Slack

Each rotation automatically creates a mentionable Slack usergroup (e.g., @platform-oncall , @support-duty ). When the rotation shifts, the usergroup updates automatically — so @mentioning always reaches the right person. ### Flexible Overrides

Plans change. Easily create temporary overrides for vacations, sick days, or shift swaps. Set specific date ranges and assign coverage to any team member. Overrides automatically revert when the period ends. ### Smart Notifications

Keep your team informed with automatic notifications to designated Slack channels. Get notified when: - A new rotation is created

- The on-call person changes

- An override is scheduled

- Rotation members are updated Add custom messages to shift notifications — include runbook links, escalation procedures, or helpful context for incoming on-call engineers. ### Google Calendar Sync

Connect your Google Calendar to see your on-call shifts alongside your other commitments. Calendar events are automatically created and updated as your schedule changes. Disconnect anytime — calendar events are cleaned up automatically. ### Multi-User Support

Need multiple people on-call at once? OnCallManager supports grouped rotation slots, so you can have two or more team members sharing on-call duties during the same period. ### Powerful Slash Commands

Use /view-rotation-schedule to quickly check upcoming schedules for any rotation. Filter by name to find exactly what you need. ## Use Cases - Engineering On-Call: Rotate through your SRE or DevOps team with weekly shifts. AI answers incident questions from your runbooks.

- Support Coverage: Ensure customer support always has someone available with instant access to FAQs.

- Incident Response: Keep your incident commanders organized with clear schedules and searchable documentation.

- Team Lead Rotation: Rotate scrum masters, meeting facilitators, or team representatives.

- After-Hours Coverage: Schedule who handles off-hours alerts with AI-assisted troubleshooting guides. ## How It Works 1. Install OnCallManager to your Slack workspace

2. Open the App Home and click "New Schedule"

3. Configure your rotation: name, team members, frequency, and notification channels

4. Link Google Docs to build your knowledge base (optional)

5. That's it! OnCallManager handles the rest — updating usergroups, sending notifications, answering questions, and keeping everyone in sync