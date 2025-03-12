Règle de conservation des données
SecureFlag retains only the data necessary to support the app functionality, such as installation and state details. All data is securely stored and managed in accordance with our internal data retention policy. No message content or Slack user PII is stored, except for email addresses obtained from the SecureFlag subscription for personal notifications.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
SecureFlag removes data in accordance with our data retention policy. When the app is uninstalled from a workspace, the associated data is marked as inactive and retained for up to one year before being permanently deleted.
Règle de stockage des données
SecureFlag stores all data securely in accordance with our internal data storage policies. Data related to the app is encrypted both at rest and in transit using industry-standard encryption protocols, with all public access fully restricted.
Site(s) de centre de données
Irlande
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no