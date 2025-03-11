Standup by Teamline.AI

Teamline is your intelligent project management assistant for Slack to automate Agile rituals, track performance, and deliver faster. From async standups to timeline forecasting, Teamline blends AI-driven insights with deep task tracker integration to give you full visibility and control.
:fire: Hot Features:
• AI-powered async standups & retrospective meetings automation
• Time tracking based on interviews, synced with Jira & task trackers
• Backlog refinement & estimation with Planning Poker
• Real-time collaborative timeline board to visualize and track progress
• 360° feedback, team mood & health checks
• Custom surveys, polls & multi-admin access
• Dynamic whiteboards for visualizing team answers
• Support for distributed teams with local-time delivery
• Team performance analytics, response rate stats & worklogs
• SSO & enterprise-ready security
:money_with_wings: Deploy to Everyone — At No Cost
Teamline offers a unique advantage
: it’s completely free to deploy across your entire Slack workspace. Survey as many users as you need, without paying per seat. Whether you’re a small team or a global organization, you can roll out Teamline instantly — no budget blockers.
:rocket: Automate Agile Processes Like Never Before
Teamline runs your Agile rituals — from standups and sprint planning to retrospectives — so you don’t have to. Using AI-powered Slack conversations, it collects real-time updates and blockers without the need for meetings. Async, timezone-aware, and engaging by design.
:brain: AI-Driven Conversations That Get to the Point
Forget check-ins that feel like chores. Teamline conducts deep-dive interviews using natural language to capture real task progress and context. Answers are turned into timeline updates, whiteboard insights, or performance stats — automatically.
:bar_chart: Forecast Deadlines with Confidence
Teamline merges actual time spent (from team interviews) with planned data from task trackers to build a shared timeline board. Get reliable deadline forecasts, spot blockers early, and keep stakeholders aligned — visually.
:mag: Understand Your Team Like Never Before
From 360 reviews and team mood tracking to performance heatmaps and OKR surveys, Teamline helps you build a healthier, more productive team culture with actionable insight.
:wrench: Built for Remote & Hybrid Teams
Support async updates across global time zones. Customize every interaction — question formats, timing, delivery channel — to match your team’s flow. Whether you're on Slack, Jira, or Trello, Teamline fits right in.
:inbox_tray: Create Quotes & Invoices from Timesheets
Stop guessing. With accurate time logs based on AI interviews, Teamline helps service teams generate reliable quotes and invoices directly from the timeline view.
:earth_africa: Enterprise Ready
Centralized admin controls, secure SSO, and organization-wide usage reports ensure that Teamline scales with you — from startup squads to enterprise grids.Disclaimer
: The answers from integrated Large Language Model (ChatGPT) might generate inaccurate responses and data insights. Read
the full policy.