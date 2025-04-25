We retain only the data necessary for the functionality of the integration and data is retained only for as long as necessary to deliver the requested functionality. Ephemeral data (e.g., message payloads) is processed in-memory and not persisted unless explicitly required. Logged data is stored securely and typically retained for 24h, after which it is automatically deleted or anonymized. Constellation complies with applicable data privacy laws including GDPR and CCPA, and adheres to Slack's Developer Policy

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Data Storage Policy Aimfox is committed to protecting your data and ensuring transparency around how it is collected, stored, and used. What We Store When you connect Aimfox to Slack, we store only the data necessary to enable the integration and deliver relevant notifications. This may include: Slack workspace ID and user ID Channel IDs selected for notifications Event subscription settings Access tokens (securely encrypted) Aimfox does not store the content of your Slack messages, threads, or conversations. How We Store It All data is stored in secure, access-controlled environments using industry-standard encryption both at rest and in transit. We implement strict authentication and logging procedures to prevent unauthorized access. User Control You have full control over your data. At any time, you can: View and edit your subscriptions using the /listevents command Unsubscribe from notifications using the /unsubscribe command Disconnect Slack from your workspace to revoke all access and stored data For more details, please refer to our Privacy Policy or contact us at team@aimfox.com.