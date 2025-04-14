Règle de conservation des données
At Ivy, we only store the tasks you create and manage within our app (descriptions, status, and timestamps). We do not collect or store any personal information about users or team information from your Slack workspace. Task data is retained while you actively use the app.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Ivy automatically deletes all your task data when you uninstall the app from your Slack workspace. If you wish to have your data removed while still using the app, you can request immediate deletion at any time by contacting us at info@tryivy.app.
Règle de stockage des données
Ivy stores your task data following industry software standards and best practices. All data is securely maintained in both a cloud-hosted PostgreSQL database provided by render.com and in official Redis cloud solutions. These enterprise-grade platforms ensure your task data remains secure, available, and properly backed up.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
redis.com, render.com
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no