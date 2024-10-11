Fin is the AI customer service company. Use Fin's native integration for Slack to create, reply to, and resolve conversations alongside every other channel—in one omnichannel platform. Your customers stay in Slack while your support team manages everything from Fin. The integration brings Fin, the #1 AI agent for customer service, directly into Slack—delivering instant, accurate answers and scaling AI-first support to your busiest communities and threads. AI Accuracy disclaimer: Output may contain material inaccuracies and may not reflect correct, current or complete information. Do not rely, or encourage others to rely, on any Output without independently evaluating its accuracy and appropriateness of use, including, without limitation, by using human review. Intercom makes no representations or warranties and provides no indemnities with respect to Output. The AI Products and Output are not intended to substitute for the services of properly trained and licensed individuals.