Règle de conservation des données
RobinRelay retains customer data in accordance with its internal policy. Operational and execution logs are retained for 90 days for troubleshooting and security purposes, after which they are permanently deleted. Database backups are kept for 7 days on a rolling basis. System configuration data is retained for the duration of the customer’s active service agreement.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Customer data is automatically deleted after its retention period (e.g., logs after 90 days). Access to data is strictly controlled, and any manual access for troubleshooting is logged. Upon service termination, system configuration data is removed to ensure compliance with privacy principles.
Règle de stockage des données
All customer data is stored in encrypted cloud infrastructure using AES-256 encryption at rest and TLS 1.2+ in transit. The platform uses IP whitelisting and access controls to protect data. Data is only accessible to authorized personnel via secure, auditable access mechanisms.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted on Azure.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Azure
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
Azure OpenAI
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
RobinRelay's integration with Azure OpenAI does not retain customer prompts or outputs. No customer data is stored or used for model training or fine-tuning.
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
RobinRelay’s LLM operates in a single-tenant Azure environment managed by Microsoft, ensuring data isolation and secure model usage per customer deployment.
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
RobinRelay’s LLM stores and processes data within the Azure region selected by the customer, ensuring compliance with local data residency requirements.