Règle de conservation des données

We retain user data only as long as necessary to fulfill the purpose it was collected for, such as providing app functionality, ensuring service reliability, and meeting legal or regulatory requirements. Data is categorized and assigned specific retention periods based on its type: User Account Data: Retained until the account is deleted or the user requests removal. Data will be fully deleted within 7 days of the deletion request. Logs and Analytics Data: Retained for internal analysis and improvement purposes for up to 180 days. After this period, the data is anonymized or permanently deleted. We conduct periodic reviews to ensure data is only stored for its intended purpose. Once the retention period expires, data is securely deleted or anonymized as per compliance standards.