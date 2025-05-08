HelpGenie: AI answers in Slack

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données At HelpGenie, we prioritize your privacy and the security of your data. We adhere to a strict data retention policy, ensuring that data is only retained for as long as necessary to provide our services. If you no longer wish for us to retain your data, you have the right to request its removal. To initiate this process, please send an email to our support team at support@helpgenie.co. We will promptly process your request and confirm the deletion of your data.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données HelpGenie is committed to data privacy and will remove data upon customer request. We provide robust options for data archiving and removal, ensuring compliance with internal policies and legal requirements. Upon receiving a request, we ensure the complete and secure removal of data from our systems. Customers can submit a request for data removal by contacting our support team at support@helpgenie.co. Our support team will guide you through the process and provide confirmation once the data has been successfully removed. We maintain records of data removal requests to ensure accountability and compliance.

Règle de stockage des données HelpGenie is committed to safeguarding your data with advanced security measures. All customer data is encrypted in transit and at rest, stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centers, ensuring availability and data redundancy. This protects your data from unauthorized access during transfer and while stored on our servers. To further protect against data loss, we employ regular data backups, ensuring that in the event of a system failure or other unforeseen circumstances, we can quickly restore access to your data. Our commitment to data security and redundancy ensures that your information is always available when you need it and protected from potential threats.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données At HelpGenie, we host our data using Amazon Web Services (AWS). We leverage AWS’s cloud infrastructure, providing a highly available, scalable, and reliable platform for our services. This allows us to dynamically adjust resources based on demand, ensuring optimal performance and uptime for our users.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) GPT-4o-mini, GPT-4o

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM HelpGenie’s integration with OpenAI’s API is configured such that data shared with OpenAI is not stored or used to train OpenAI’s models. This means that your data remains private and secure, with no long-term retention of interaction data by OpenAI

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM HelpGenie uses OpenAI’s API to provide its AI-powered responses. Our implementation ensures that each customer's interactions are processed separately. Your data is processed in real-time by OpenAI’s API and is not shared between customers.