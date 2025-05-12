Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données SkyDevs will retain your data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in the Privacy Policy. We will retain and use your data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données You have the right to delete or request that we assist in deleting the Personal Data that we have collected about you. Please contact us at support@pizza-time.app and we'll help. Please note, however, that we may need to retain certain information when we have a legal obligation or lawful basis to do so.

Règle de stockage des données SkyDevs will store your data in accordance with applicable data protection laws and regulations. We take appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect your information against unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure, or destruction. Your data may be stored on secure servers operated by us, and such storage may take place within the European Union (EU) or in other jurisdictions that ensure adequate levels of data protection. Whenever data is transferred or stored outside of your country, we ensure that appropriate safeguards are in place to protect your privacy and rights in line with applicable legal requirements.

Site(s) de centre de données Bulgarie

Détails sur l’hébergement des données The app is hosted on-premise IaaS.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données SkyDevs

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no