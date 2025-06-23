Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Finout will retain customer data for as long as the customer has an active contract with the company. All customer data will be removed from the Finout systems within 30 days of contract termination or a customer request.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Finout will remove customer data after the current year + on previous year so the longer we keep the data is for 2 years. After that the data will be deleted. Some of our enterprise customers purchase archival services that allows them to retain for longer

Règle de stockage des données All customer data is stored with adherence to all relevant legal and security frameworks and is all encrypted at rest and stored in high availability storage locations with multipel replicas available.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis, Allemagne

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud Hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://www.finout.io/sub-processor