Recognitions and Rewards - Wrenly

Wrenly brings seamless kudos directly into Slack, empowering employees to appreciate and acknowledge one another effortlessly. Customize recognition by associating it with your unique company values!:gift: Gamify Your Employee Experience:
Boost employee engagement by gamifying recognitions. Employees earn points through giving and receiving peer shoutouts, unlocking exciting rewards and incentives. Gift cards, celebrations, and meaningful rewards are now simpler than ever.:tv: Showcase Peer Recognitions in Real-time:
Bring recognition to life! Stream peer appreciation live to office displays, amplifying positive culture and team morale.:lock: Flexible Recognition Privacy:
Choose between public or private recognition. Employees can share kudos openly or privately, and even send appreciations anonymously if desired.:memo: Personalize Recognition Messages:
Craft meaningful, personalized recognition messages enhanced with images, GIFs, and emojis for maximum engagement and emotional impact.AI-Enhanced Employee Recognition::robot_face: AI Summaries & Suggestions:
Wrenly provides insightful summaries and assists employees in writing thoughtful, impactful recognition messages that truly resonate.:bar_chart: Analytics & Reporting:
Leverage in-depth analytics including leaderboards for top recognition givers and receivers, activity tracking, departmental trends, company value distribution, and detailed employee recognition profiles.:desktop_computer: Recognition Wall & Data Export:
Admins and managers easily view, filter, and search recognition activities across the organization. Export data seamlessly and share recognitions digitally or as downloadable images for internal communications.:rocket: Easy Setup & Adoption:
Quickly enable recognitions in your Slack environment, create dedicated channels, define company values, and roll out effortlessly to your organization.Why Choose Wrenly ?HR teams and managers are overwhelmed by scattered employee recognition efforts. It centralizes peer recognitions, making appreciation consistent, visible, and highly motivating—all within Slack!Start using Wrenly for free today, no credit card required!Wrenly utilizes AI (large language models) for summarization, app guidance (on the home page and support pop-up), and recognition writing assitance. Content accuracy may vary. Review all AI-generated content.Absolute anonymity cannot be guaranteed for legal and security reasons. Email hi@wrenly.ai for more information.
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