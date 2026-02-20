Procurement Agent

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We retain Personal Data for as long as needed to provide our Payhawk Services and to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce our agreements (unless we are instructed otherwise). Retention periods will be determined to take into account the type of information that is collected and the purpose for which it is collected, bearing in mind the requirements applicable to the situation and the need to destroy outdated, unused information at the earliest reasonable time. Under applicable regulations, we may keep records containing Users' Personal Data, compliance related data, communications and anything else as required by applicable laws and regulations. We may rectify, replenish or remove incomplete or inaccurate information, at any time and at our own discretion.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Personal data is retained only as long as necessary for service provision and legal compliance, and upon service termination or client request, Payhawk will delete or return all personal data-unless retention is required by law-with deletion completed within five years if chosen by the client.

Règle de stockage des données Payhawk stores customer data securely using leading cloud providers such as Amazon AWS and Google Cloud Platform, both of which are certified to international standards like ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and SOC 1/2. All data is encrypted at rest with industry-standard AES-256 encryption and in transit using TLS 1.2 or higher, ensuring confidentiality and integrity throughout its lifecycle. Payhawk is compliant with GDPR and other relevant regulations, employs robust access controls and regular security assessments, and is officially certified by the Spanish Tax Agency (AEAT) for digital document storage. The company’s infrastructure is designed for high availability, resilience, and disaster recovery, with continuous monitoring and regular penetration testing to maintain the highest standards of data protection.

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) Gemini

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Our use of Gemini does not store customer data; Gemini Apps Activity and data retention is disabled, ensuring that customer conversations and inputs are not saved or used for model improvement

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Data isn’t used for training. Data isn’t sold or used for ads, and privacy controls are provided. Users can manage data retention and sharing settings.